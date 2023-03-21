Avondale Estates City Commission to discuss greenspace advisory committee

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting, followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

Currently, the only item on the regular meeting agenda is approving the minutes from the March 8 regular meeting.

During the work session, the city commission will discuss the role of the new greenspace advisory committee.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-305-224-1968. The webinar ID is 899 7772 2764 To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

The city currently has a tree board and a lake board. It also previously had an ad hoc greenspace committee. The city commission has discussed dissolving the tree and lake boards and combining them into a greenspace advisory committee.

According to the proposal, here is the mission of the greenspace advisory committee:

“The Greenspace Advisory Committee encourages and supports best practices regarding sustainability efforts and advocates for the health and maintenance of

– a tree canopy that meets the city’s established goals,

– passive greenspaces that are beautiful and support wildlife, and

– active parks that provide amenities serve the needs of the community.”

The board would focus on the city’s tree canopy, Lake Avondale, Cobbs Creek, greenspaces and parks.

Also on the work session agenda, the city commission will discuss the 2023 sanitation and stormwater fees, appointing the DeKalb County Election Board to conduct the municipal election in November, and an update on capital projects.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish