Avondale Estates City Commission to vote on contract for police policy manual rewrite

Avondale Estates City Commission to vote on contract for police policy manual rewriteAvondale Estates City Hall. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.
The city commission does not have a work session scheduled for Wednesday.
During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving a contract with Lexipol for policy services and a wellness program for the city’s police officers.
To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-305-224-1968. The webinar ID is 899 7772 2764
To view the meeting agenda, click here.
Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.
As part of the contract, Lexipol would help the city rewrite the police department’s policy manual, with some assistance from the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice. The city would also use a subscription service from Lexipol to update the manual as needed as laws change.
In addition to that, the city is also proposing a wellness program that hits on mental, financial, physical and nutritional wellness.
Lexipol’s wellness program would help connect officers to confidential assessments and counseling resources, help officers cope with the effects of chronic exposure and critical events, and improve officer decision-making, empathy, and resiliency, according to the proposal.
“Law enforcement agencies are increasingly recognizing the need to provide personnel with mental and behavioral health resources,” the proposal states. “The Cordico law enforcement wellness solution enables agencies to provide customized, confidential, mobile wellness resources. Our law enforcement app includes a complete range of self-assessments, as well as continuously updated videos and guides on more than 60 behavioral health topics – all designed specifically for first responders. Also included are online accredited wellness courses covering such topics as managing stress, post-traumatic stress disorder, family and work relationships, and fitness and nutrition.”
Also on the agenda, the city commission will consider approving a contract for security cameras at the Town Green, city hall and the public works building, and a contract for residential paving services.
During a work session on Feb. 22, the board discussed removing Banbury Cross from a list of residential roads to be paved.
The roads proposed to be paved were Viscount Court, Nottingham Drive, Clarendon Avenue, Banbury Cross and Parry Street.
The city commission budgeted $1.2 million for curb, sidewalk, and pavement repair that would be done over the coming year as part of the capital program from 2023-2024. The city issued two requests for proposals for the work – one for curb and sidewalk work and the other for paving.
City Manager Patrick Bryant presented three options for the paving work:
— If the city were to do all the roads, the project would be about $115,860 over budget.
— Removing Banbury Cross would put the work about $54,761 over budget.
— If Banbury Cross remained in the proposal but Nottingham Drive was removed, the proposal would be under budget by about $94,416.
