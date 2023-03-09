Avondale Estates Commission approves contract for revising police policy manual

Share

By Jaedon Mason, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — On Wednesday, March 8, the Estates City Commission approved a contract with Lexipol to develop a new police policy manual.

The commission also established a new community review board to assist in the writing of these policies. This community review board would serve an advisory role and not oversee or review police conduct. This amendment is one of the recommendations on the Lexipol website, and was attached to the contract approval for the sake of transparency.

Commissioner Lionel Laratte said, “This is not an attempt to tell the police chief and our officers how to do their jobs… It’s really just that we have a tradition of community engagement, and that’s what this is”

During public comment, Mayor Jonathan Elmore disagreed with a resident who said, “We have a racism issue with our police department.”

Mayor Elmore cut her off.

“I just don’t appreciate that statement because I don’t agree with it, and I’m going to say that,” he said.

Elmore declined to elaborate on his statement.

The community review board will include city officials, the chief of police, and a diverse group of four Avondale Estates residents. Everyone agreed the committee will be a valuable addition to the policy manual review process.

In other city commission news:

— The city commission approved a contract with Atlanta Paving Services & Concrete Construction to mill and pave Viscount Court, Nottingham Drive and Parry Street. The contract says the project will cost $1,153,836. Mayor Pro Tem Brian Fisher said that just because these roads were chosen, “It doesn’t mean other roads shouldn’t be repaired, too. We’re just behind…and we are trying to get caught up”

— The city commission approved a contract with Howard Technology Solutions for installation of security cameras at the Town Green, city hall and public works building. The proposal included a 5-year warranty and a 5-year no-cost maintenance plan included in the initial price.

— The city commission approved a resolution to dedicate Lake Avondale Park exclusively to public use

