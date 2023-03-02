Avondale Estates wins Tree City Growth Award

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates has received the Tree City USA Growth Award from the Arbor Day Foundation.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the city was awarded the Growth Award for the second consecutive year. In total, the city has received the Growth Award for 13 years, according to a Facebook post from Avondale Estates.

The city also celebrated 39 years of being named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation this year with a tree planting at Willis Park on Arbor Day.

The Tree City USA Growth Award is given to participating Tree City USA communities that demonstrate higher levels of tree care and community engagement during the calendar year, the Arbor Day Foundation website states.

“Avondale Estates is proud to announce its 39th year as a Tree City USA for its impressive tree coverage and commitment to urban forestry,” a previous announcement from the city stated.

The recognition was awarded by the Arbor Day Foundation, which runs the Tree City USA program. It celebrates cities, like Avondale Estates, that are invested in increasing their urban canopy. The Arbor Day Foundation works with the USDA Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters to encourage tree expansion in urban areas, the announcement states.

Arbor Day in Georgia is on Feb. 17. Resident Davis Dunbar, the owner of Redbone Nurseries, donated this year’s tree for planting.

During the planting, city staff were joined by Commissioner Lisa Shortell, the Avondale Estates Garden Club and Dave Long from the Georgia Forestry Commission, according to an announcement from the city on Feb. 22.

“A water hickory was planted in Willis Park in honor of Jennie Leatherberry, member emeritus of the Avondale Estates Garden Club. Dogwood, redbud and swamp oak tree saplings were provided to attendees by the Georgia Forestry Commission,” the announcement states.

In other tree news, 302 Christmas trees were turned into mulch over the holidays through the city’s Bring One for the Chipper event. Mulch is being used throughout Avondale’s greenspaces and was used to mulch the new tree planted at Willis Park.

