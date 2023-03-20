Type to search

Briarlake Elementary Foundation to hold fundraiser on March 23 at Tucker Brewing

The Briarlake Elementary School Foundation is hosting its annual fundraising Auction and Beer Festival on Thursday, March 23rd, with 100% of proceeds going to support Briarlake Elementary School students. The event will be held at Tucker Brewing Company. Enjoy a night of fun, fantastic food & drinks, and fundraising. 

The auction helps fund strategic goals & projects that PTA, Council, or School District cannot provide for. Recently funded initiatives include renovating the school’s library, updating software and technology for students and teachers, and more.

We hope you will join us in raising funds to support our students.

Bid on items and get your tickets at 32auctions.com/BESF23

