Share

Clarkston, GA — Clarkston Police responded to a shootout in Milam Park on Wednesday afternoon, March 29, but there is no security camera footage of the incident because the cameras weren’t working.

City officials say new cameras are on the way. The shootout involved multiple suspects and occurred around 1:15 p.m. at the park, located at 3867 Norman Road.

“We had some guys shooting at each other out at the park,” Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said. “No one was hit. One of the cars was stolen. Several of them fled on foot. We were able to locate three and take them into custody.”

The stolen car was left at the scene. The police spokesperson said he was unsure how the three suspects who were detained were connected to the shooting, and did not know if there were more suspects who got a way. He said the incident remains under investigation. The spokesperson and Clarkston City Manager Shawanna Qawiy confirmed security cameras were not working during the incident.

“We regret that the cameras were not functioning at this time,” Qawiy said. “Our city takes public safety seriously and we have invested in a camera systems to help deter crime and assist with investigations. We are working towards replacing them as soon as possible to ensure the safety and security of the residents and visitors.”

Clarkston completed a renovation of Milam Park in 2012, complete with modern playground equipment, upgraded restrooms, renovated soccer and baseball fields, refurbished pavilions with grills, and new ADA compliant ramps and sidewalks, according to the city’s website. The park also has a public pool.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.