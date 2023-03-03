City of Decatur seeking input on 2023-2024 budget

Share

Decatur, GA — Spring is right around the corner, which means it’s budget season in Decatur. The city is seeking input from the community on the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.

Residents can leave notes on the flowers hanging from the Budget in Bloom trellises, according to a Facebook post from the city. The trellises are located on the Decatur Square, in Harmony Park and by the foot bridge at Glenlake Park. They will be up until March 15.

The city of Decatur and City Schools of Decatur have separate budgets. Suggestions left on the flowers should be focused on city-funded projects.

“The city can only consider items it has purview over. If you have a CSD-related suggestion, be sure to let the CSD main office know,” the Facebook post says.

“Using the flowers and a marker, write your thoughts about the topic areas and projects you believe are important to this community and should receive funding in the next year,” the post states. “After you have written out your thoughts, use a twist tie to attach your bloom to the trellis. While we would like to know who is leaving each flower, names and contact info are not required.”

The city also hosts the Touch-a-Budget and Touch-a-Truck events on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Lake MARTA station, 2260 College Ave. Attendees can get an up-close look at the city’s budgeting process.

“This event offers insights and welcomes input on pending spending,” the Facebook event states. “Talk to representatives from all city departments and play budget games for prizes.”

To learn more about the city’s budget process, click here.