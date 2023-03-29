City Schools of Decatur hosting meet-and-greet with new superintendent on March 30

Share

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur is hosting a meet-and-greet with the superintendent finalist on Thursday, at 5:30 pm in the Decatur High School cafeteria, 310 N. McDonough Street.

The Decatur School Board has named Gyimah Whitaker as the sole finalist in its superintendent search. It’s anticipated that the school board will approve her contract in April, and Whitaker will take over the role of superintendent on July 1.

“Dr. Whitaker has a long track record of being a results-oriented educational leader with the proven ability to create sustainable outcomes by leading through impact and influence,” School Board Chair James Herndon said in a press release. “We are thrilled to have her helming CSD, particularly at the start of ‘All In Decatur,’ the district’s new five-year strategic plan.”

Whitaker has more than two decades of leadership experience. Most recently, she has been serving as deputy chief academic officer for Fulton County Schools, where she supervised the assistant superintendents of student support services and learning and teaching, and oversaw a budget of $48 million general funds, $61 million federal funds, and $47 million ESSR funds.

“I am humbled and delighted to serve as the next Superintendent of the City Schools of Decatur,” Whitaker said. “I was drawn to this district because it is truly a gem – a rare and special find. I am proud to be all in Decatur to ensure we reach an even higher level of brilliance.”

Here are some other upcoming CSD and community events:

– The CSD art teachers will host their annual system-side student art exhibit on April 19-21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Solarium, 321 W. Hill Street in Decatur.

– The Decatur High School Student Government Association is organizing an Earth Day 5K race to be held on Saturday, April 29, at 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive in Decatur.

The 5K is being organized by students as a fundraiser for SGA’s future sustainability efforts, specifically implementing a composting program at the high school next school year, according to an announcement. A portion of the funds raised will also go to the DHS track and field team.

Runners six years old and older can participate. All runners will receive a race t-shirt with their registration. The 5K will debut the new cross-country trail at Legacy Park.

A tot trot will begin an hour before the 5K. Children age five and younger can participate and there is no registration fee. The tot trot will feature sprint races and other active games for kids.

For more information, click here.

– The Decatur Education Foundation is a beneficiary of the Amplify Decatur music festival. Tickets are now on sale for the festival. Amplify Decatur will be held on Saturday, April 29, on the Decatur Square. To purchase a ticket, click here.