Clarkston City Council will resume holding meetings at city hall

Share

Clarkston, GA — At its regular meeting on March 7, the Clarkston City Council voted to return to in-person meetings after three years of virtual meetings.

Clarkston held out for virtual meetings even after most other public entities returned to in-person meetings, voting to extend the state of emergency in January 2022 amid a spike in Omicron variant cases.

Like other cities in DeKalb, Clarkston will be adding a hybrid component to their meetings to allow remote attendance and participation via Zoom.

The council’s next work session on March 28 will be held in person at Clarkston City Hall. Masks will not be required, but the room’s maximum capacity will be set at 37. The process for making public comments will be the same whether the speaker attends in person or via Zoom.

In other business:

— The council also changed the list of services being funded with the city’s American Rescue Plan Act grant.

Clarkston will end some programs such as utility assistance, mortgage assistance, vaccine incentive gift cards, COVID rapid tests, and quarantine income loss. The city will continue food distribution and is raising the amount to $100,000 while reducing the amount of rental assistance to $30,000. Clarkston will also use ARPA funds to upgrade the city’s cybersecurity and a grant to Amani Workforce Development.

— The council officially approved a list of measures added to the consent agenda at their last work session. The city’s contract for probation services with Professional Probation Services, Inc. was renewed.

— The council passed a proclamation recognizing the 65th birthday of Pastor Karl Moore of Clarkston First Baptist Church along with his 22 years of service to the Clarkston community, and another proclamation recognizing that Indian Creek Elementary’s Principal, Dr. Stephanie Brown-Bryant, was declared DeKalb Principal of the Year.

— Clarkston is looking for a Planning/Economic and Development Manager just months after hiring a new one. Clarkston hired Katherine Hernandez before Thanksgiving and she was formally introduced in January, but City Manager Shawanna N. Qawiy said Hernandez left the city soon after due to personal reasons. Qawiy will be taking over those duties for now, but she encouraged anyone who is interested in the job to apply. To see the city’s job listings, click here.

Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this story.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish