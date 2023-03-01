Clarkston man accused of fatally shooting his mother

Share

This story has been updated.

Clarkston, GA — Clarkston Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his mother at their home on Feb. 17.

Daniel Wright was arrested within 24 hours and is currently being held in the DeKalb County jail. He faces charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He’s accused of shooting and killing his mother, Debra Wright, who was found sitting inside her car in the driveway of the home.

According to a police report, police responded to the home in the 1100 block of Rogers Street around 7 p.m. on Feb. 17. The officer noticed a woman, later identified as Debra Wright, inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. The driver’s side window was also broken “by a projectile.”

The officer spoke to a next-door neighbor, who told the officer that he came home an hour earlier and noticed the car parked in the driveway and thought it was strange the driver’s side window was broken. The neighbor walked to the vehicle and saw his neighbor had been wounded. He then called police.

A neighbor across the street said he saw Daniel Wright outside the home around 7:30 p.m. and “he figured he was going out to work or something because there was a truck in the driveway.” The neighbor across the street has a doorbell camera, according to the police report. None of the neighbors heard a gun shot while they were home.

Police didn’t find anyone else inside the home.

Clarkston Police spokesperson Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said Daniel Wright was arrested soon after the incident.

“The suspect was apprehended the following day,” Bulcher said. “Detective Hilton who was canvassing the area and conducting follow-ups in reference to the case observed the suspect, Mr. William Daniel Wright, walking the bike trail located within the vicinity of the original scene. Detective Hilton along with Clarkston Officers were able to surround the area and arrest Mr. Wright for Malice Murder and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. I would like to express the hard work Detective Hilton put in to solve this case. Detective Hilton was able to identify the suspect while canvassing the area and effectively make an arrest in less than 24 hours.”

