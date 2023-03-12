Community sponsors show up for 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization (KNO) met via Zoom on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

Planning for the 2023 Spring Fling is in full swing, with the festival about two months away – Saturday, May 13, in Bessie Branham Park.

And the community has already shown up for the Spring Fling through sponsorship. Some sponsorship levels are already sold out.

“I think we’re going to have a really good year of sponsors. A lot of great local businesses have come forward and really supported our community here,” said Spring Fling Chair Andrew Feury.

Now, they’re looking for a few presenting sponsors.

“We’re still looking for presenting sponsors for the Wing Fling, the bike valet, and the kids area this year. These are $3,000 sponsorships, and you get to put your name on one of these areas of the festival,” Feury added.

Interested in sponsoring the Spring Fling? Go to https://signup.kirkwoodfling.com or reach out via email at [email protected].

Decaturish will also be a sponsor of this year’s Spring Fling event.

In other news from the KNO meeting:

— State Rep. Saira Draper joined the KNO meeting to deliver a few updates on the legislative session, one of which is the House of Representatives passed their $32.4 billion-dollar budget last week.

“This definitely reflects the priorities of the House. Over half of that budget was for education,” Draper said. “We spent more on education this year than we ever have before, which is exciting. Of course, we could always do more.

“I will give a little shoutout to one line item in the education budget, which will allow kids who are eligible for free-and-reduced lunch to continue to receive free-and-reduced breakfast and lunch. That was something that was fully funded during COVID, and that funding had expired.”

Have any questions for Draper? Reach out to her via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

— After KNO members voted to approve the education committee’s proposed budget, they are offering two $500 scholarships for high school seniors living in the Kirkwood neighborhood.

Education Committee Chair Taylor Cross said that grade and local residency are the only requirements to apply.

Interested in applying? Reach out to [email protected].

