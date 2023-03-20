Decatur Book Festival confirms pause for 2023 after founder’s social media post

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — A social media post by the founder of the Decatur Book Festival made it sound like the festival will soon be no more.

But the Vice President of the Decatur Book Festival confirmed to Decaturish that the Book Festival is simply taking a year off while organizers reevaluate the event to make sure it is sustainable into the future.

“We’re planning to be back in October 2024,” Book Festival Vice President Leslie Wingate said. “We still have the weekend on reserve in Decatur. We have great partners, and great supporters. When COVID came, we had to rethink the festival already. We had to move away from the big street festival. We did the smaller version of the festival. We have to look at costs, volunteer time, and possible partners for the future too make it the most sustainable organization and thriving organization that it can be.”

The festival has not been the same since COVID. Before 2020, it was held on Labor Day weekend, the same weekend as Dragon Con in downtown Atlanta. When the festival returned, it moved to a weekend in October. The 2022 event was held on Oct. 1.

Book Festival Founder Daren Wang, who stepped down in 2017, made a Facebook post on March 20 that led to speculation about the event’s future.