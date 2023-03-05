Decatur City Commission to consider amending funding for South Housing Village

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, March 6, for its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a dinner session at 5:30 p.m. and a work session at 6 p.m. The meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom.

The work session will focus on the parks and recreation department. During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider modifying the funding for the South Housing Village at Legacy Park.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways: 1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. 2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/93151733296. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6th. Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

On April 18, 2022, the city commission approved the design for the South Housing Village. The affordable housing development will feature 132 units, made up of apartments, stacked flats and duplexes at the corner of South Columbia Drive and Katie Kerr Drive. The site of the development is about six acres. The Decatur Housing Authority will serve as the developer.

In addition to the design, the city commission approved a resolution that outlines the city’s financial commitment to the project. The city will provide about $3.7 million for non-utility infrastructure improvements from the city’s American Rescue Plan funding allotment.

“Per the request of the Decatur Housing Authority, the funds were to be allocated over the two development phases in the respective amounts of $2,421,250 for the first development phase and $1,320,001 for the second development phase,” City Manager Andrea Arnold wrote in a memo.

Since the city commission approved the resolution, Rep. Hank Johnson (GA-4) secured $750,000 in community project funding for site infrastructure for phase two of the South Housing Village. The city commission will consider changing the funding allocation to about $3.17 million for phase one and about $570,000 for phase two.

Also on the agenda, the city commission will consider approving an alcoholic beverage license for Corner Slice for the consumption of beer, wine and spirituous liquor on premises. The commission will also consider a contract with Professional Probation Services and a change order for stormwater engineering design services.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish