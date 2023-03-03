Decatur Education Foundation accepting applications for executive director position

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Education Foundation has launched its search for a new executive director as the current director, Gail Rothman, will step down in June.

The open position has been posted on the organization’s website, https://decatureducationfoundation.org/def-seeks-new-executive-director/. Applicants can view the job description and instructions for applying.

The DEF Board has established a selection committee of board members and staff who will interview and choose the organization’s next executive director, according to a press release.

In 2009, Rothman was hired to lead the foundation as its first foundation-supported executive director. Under Rothman’s leadership, the nonprofit has grown foundation assets to over $2 million and an annual operating budget of nearly $1 million. The scholarship program increased from five to 21 awards, with annual scholarship awards totaling $114,000 in 2022.

The foundation has strengthened community efforts to address racial inequities by helping to fund the equity department at City Schools of Decatur. DEF has also prioritized behavioral health initiatives, including the creation of the Decatur Student Center at Decatur High and Beacon Hill Middle School under Rothman’s leadership.

“For 14 years now, I have experienced first-hand the power of a community to come together to create opportunities for all of our kids,” Rothman said. “I’m grateful to have worked with so many outstanding teachers, supporters, children, and teens. What we have built together makes me hopeful for the future of our world.”

DEF Board Chair Maria Pinkelton expressed sadness and gratitude for Rothman’s service to the organization.

“The impact Gail has made on the community is both immense and cherished,” Pinkelton said. “She has worked with our community to build an organization that has had a tremendous impact on Decatur and its youth.”

Pinkelton is confident that the committee will find a new leader who can sustain the foundation’s momentum to continue its mission of solving the problems that keep Decatur students from finding success.