Decatur International Festival to be held March 18 on the Square

Decatur, GA — The Decatur International Festival will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 1-9 p.m. on the Square.

The event is free to attend and is family-friendly. It is being presented by Decatur Tourism and the Decatur Downtown Development Authority, according to an Instagram post from the city.

“Celebrate 200 years of Decatur with art, food, music and performances from around the world,” the post says. “Mayor Patti Garrett kicks off the festival at 1 p.m. See Brazilian Capoeira, Thai and Indian dancers, Korean drummers and Ukrainian performers. Enjoy Scottish bag pipes, live art painting, henna and a preview of 200 Stories of Decatur.”

A DJ will entertain attendees in between performances. The festival will also feature a variety of food and retail vendors, as well as community resource tents. Vendors include White Bull, Siam, Chuy’s Tacos, bbq Chicken Decatur, Rebel Teahouse, Barangay Atl, Ruki’s Kitchen, Shugga Sweets, and Capt Loui, among others.

There will be a fireworks display at the end of the event.

