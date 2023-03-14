Decatur Police: Juvenile suspects are connected to several felony thefts

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — A post circulating on the Nextdoor website describes a police foot chase that resulted in an arrest on March 13.

“Today, around 5:15 p.m., my husband and I were walking our dogs and baby around pope circle. We heard a scream and turned around to see a cop chasing a young boy through someone’s front yard,” the post says. “The kid looked no more than ten years old. The cop had his gun pulled out and aimed at the kid. We were within 20 feet of this. The kid stopped running, and the cop grabbed him and cuffed him. Within minutes, three to four other cop cars arrived. After making sure the kid wasn’t hurt, we continued on … and saw three to four other cop cars and another older boy handcuffed to the front of one of the cars. The cops were searching his backpack. Does anyone know what was going on? We were absolutely horrified to see a cop pulling a gun and running after such a young kid, in someone’s front yard, with families like ours out walking. Shocking.”

Decatur Police say the juveniles are wanted in connection to several felony thefts and officers pointed a taser at a suspect, not a gun.

Sgt. John Bender said police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Coventry Road at 4:50 p.m. on March 13 after getting a call about a burglary.

“The homeowner informed officers two juvenile teenage males entered his residence unlawfully and then fled the area running north on Coventry Road,” Bender said. “A few moments later, another homeowner who resides within the 700 block of North Parkwood Road called the Decatur Police and advised the juveniles were at his residence attempting to enter it. Decatur Police located the two juveniles within the 500 block of Coventry Road. Both juveniles ran from officers and were eventually stopped and detained within the 100 block of Pope Circle.”

Bender said an officer pointed a taser at a suspect but didn’t shoot it.

“The juveniles are the suspects in several felony thefts and damaged property in the area,” Bender said. “The DeKalb County Police Department and the Decatur Police Department will both be seeking charges through the Juvenile Court of DeKalb County in reference to this case.”

