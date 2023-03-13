Decatur School Board to consider adopting strategic plan

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be in-person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and via Zoom.

The school board will consider adopting the district’s strategic plan.

The plan, called All in Decatur, will serve as a guide for the school district for the next five years and “bring out the best in our students, educators, families and city through outstanding, inclusive public education,” the presentation states.

The strategic plan highlights three core beliefs of whole learner development, no learner is marginalized and is future driven.

“CSD is committed to ensuring the social, emotional, cognitive growth, and mental health of each student,” Superintendent Maggie Fehrman previously said. “We believe that our school must unearth the gifts and talents of our students while addressing the need for our students, rather than forcing our students to adjust to our system.”

The second core belief is that “no learner can be marginalized” and CSD has a “deliberate focus on paying the educational debt to students of color,” Fehrman said.

“The final belief that we focused on was being future-driven,” she said. “CSD recognizes that the current school model is born out of the 20th-century industrial education model, and those practices and skills need to be updated. We will continue to be asking, are we preparing our students for our past or their future?”

To achieve these incomes, the plan identifies key strategic accelerators – building and sustaining an engaging and inclusive culture, organizational effectiveness and excellence, cultivating and retaining quality professionals, and student success in all areas.

To see the breakdown of initiatives and outcomes related to the strategic accelerators, click here.

The plan also highlights priority student outcomes.

“These are high-level outcomes crafted to intentionally keep our focus on students as the main purpose of all of our work is CSD,” Fehrman said. “For all of our priority student outcomes, we have developed additional incremental goals for our system to achieve that build upon each other, so we can eventually achieve these big, audacious goals.”

Here are the priority student outcomes:

– CSD will cultivate scholars to become leaders who live healthy, self-sufficient lives, be life-long learners, participate in productive civic engagement, and feel fulfilled in their careers. – CSD will improve opportunities, access and classroom environments so all scholars can achieve high academic results, equitable representation in advanced classes and equitable discipline outcomes.

Also on the agenda, the board will discuss the preliminary draft fiscal year 2024 budget. As part of the consent items, the board will consider approving the contract with Breedlove Land Planning to design the track and field at Legacy Park, and a contract with Athletic Construction to renovate the backfield at Talley Street Upper Elementary School.