Decatur School Board to discuss school nutrition, 2024 budget

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, March 28, at 3 p.m. for a work session. The meeting will be in-person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and via Zoom.

During the work session, the school board will discuss updates on school nutrition. Additionally, the school board will discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget updates and the updated graduation policy and requirements.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the meeting agenda, click here. The school board meetings are typically also available through Zoom. Currently, a Zoom link for the work session has not been posted on the CSD website. Work sessions are open to the public. The school board, however, does not accept public comment during work sessions.

According to the agenda packet, CSD has 5,655 students enrolled and has a free and reduced eligibility rate of 12.2%.

Some of the challenges the school nutrition department faces are decreased participation, a $4 fee charged when adding funds to a lunch account, and growing debt from unpaid balances. There have also been food shortages and increased supply costs, and CSD customers prefer premium and scratch-based food choices, which cost more, according to the presentation.

The school system’s budget breaks down into four categories — the school nutrition revenue budget, the special revenue budget, the capital projects budget, and the general fund budget.

This fiscal year, it’s anticipated that about $2.78 million in revenue will go toward the school nutrition budget and school nutrition expenses will be about $2.95 million.

The preliminary fiscal year 2024 budget reflects $99.9 million in expenditures if all the FY 24 budget requests were approved. The budget is in the initial stages of being developed. The district is still looking at which budget requests should be approved.

CSD has projected receiving $93.4 million in revenue. In the FY 23 budget, the district anticipated receiving about $86.4 million.

