Decatur superintendent pulls out of superintendent search

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Maggie Fehrman has announced she is no longer seeking the position.

The Decatur School Board is expected to announce the finalist to be the district’s next superintendent soon.

“As the Board is preparing to name the finalist for superintendent, I want to share that I am not seeking the superintendent position in City Schools of Decatur at the conclusion of my current contract,” Fehrman said.

Fehrman has not announced her plans and said she is still considering several options.

“The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education has been conducting a search for the school system’s next superintendent,” the school board said in a statement. “Dr. Maggie Fehrman is not planning on continuing as Superintendent beyond the 2022-2023 school year and is pursuing other opportunities. She has served as superintendent since 2021 and, among many other accomplishments, led the development of ‘All In Decatur,’ the current strategic plan.”

The school board has been working with the Georgia School Boards Association to find Fehrman’s replacement. The application process closed on Dec. 18, 2022. GSBA received 34 applications.

Fehrman took over for former superintendent David Dude in April 2021 after he left the district following months of investigative stories by Decaturish.com that examined allegations raised by the school district’s former human resources director. The School Board gave Fehrman a one-year contract in May 2021. In January 2022, the school board said it needed more time to search for Dude’s replacement. The school board extended her contract in February 2022 for another year, and her current contract began on July 1, 2022.