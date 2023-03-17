DeKalb County: Announces months-long water line replacement projects

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is upgrading its water lines and that will mean months of disruption for residents affected by two projects announced on March 17.

DeKalb County has announced projects affecting Green Forrest Drive and Celia Way.

Here are the details about the Green Forrest Drive project:

Efforts to improve water service capacity throughout DeKalb County continue on Monday, May 1, with the launch of the Green Forrest Water Line Replacement Project. Crews will replace 20,200 linear feet of crumbling water lines with new 8-inch-diameter and 12-inch-diameter ductile-iron water lines along Green Forrest. This line repair project is expected to last approximately 10 months (May 2023 to February 2024), barring any weather delays. Normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected. To learn more about the Green Forrest Drive Water Line Replacement Project, join the virtual community meeting on Thursday, March 30, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/89274443270. Information also can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.

Here are the details about the county’s plans for Celia Way.

Efforts to improve water service capacity throughout DeKalb County continue Monday, March 20, with the launch of the Celia Way Water Line Replacement Project. Crews will replace 400 linear feet of crumbling water lines with new 36-inch-diameter water lines along Celia Way. This line repair project is expected to last approximately two months (March 2023 to May 2023), barring any weather delays. Normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected. Information also can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.

In other county water and sewer news, the county announced on Friday that a Warren Avenue Road closure has been extended through March 24. Here are the details about that project:

On Tuesday, March 14, a portion of the Warren Avenue between Pace Avenue and Hill Boulevard was closed while crews work to repair sewer pipe for three continuous days, barring any weather issues. This work will continue through Friday, March 24. The Small Diameter Sewer Cleaning Project is part of DeKalb County’s $2.4 billion capital improvement program, the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) will be improving the capacity and service of the Watershed systems serving your community. For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].

