DeKalb County opening warming centers March 17-20

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use March 17-20.

According to Atlanta News First’s 10-day forecast, temperatures are expected to be as low as 31 degrees over the next four days.

According to a press release, the following locations will be open beginning at 8 p.m. each night:

– Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

Individuals staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.