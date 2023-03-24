DeKalb County plans 18-month long water main replacement project on DeKalb Industrial Way

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has a large and lengthy water main replacement project on DeKalb Industrial Way scheduled to start June 5.

The work will take the county 18 months to complete.

“Efforts to improve water service capacity throughout DeKalb County will continue in June with the launch of the Scott Boulevard Phase II Water Main Replacement Project,” a press release from the county says. “Crews will replace 10,000 linear feet of crumbling water lines with new 30-inch-diameter ductile-iron water lines along DeKalb Industrial [Way]. This water main replacement project is expected to last approximately 18 months (June 2023 to December 2024), barring any weather delays.”

Construction hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. People should expect to hear construction noise and experience construction-related traffic issues.

The press release from the county says, “To learn more about the Scott Boulevard Phase II Water Main Replacement Project, join the virtual community meeting on Tuesday, March 28, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom at: https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/84423867434. Information also can be obtained by … emailing [email protected] with questions.”

