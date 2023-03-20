DeKalb County will close section of Vista Brook Drive; Easter egg hunts planned at county rec centers

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County says a portion of Vista Brook Drive will be closed on March 22.

“Vista Brook Drive, between McLendon Drive and Vista Way, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, to facilitate a large crane removal of a tree at 3123 Vista Brook Drive, Decatur 30033,” a press release from the county says. “Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Tierson Boutte, scheduling coordinator, Boutte Tree, Inc., at 404-799-5472.”

The county has also announced Easter egg hunts at county recreation centers.

Here is the full schedule provided by DeKalb County:

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will host several Easter Egg Hunt events at various recreation centers on April 1 and April 8. All events are free and will include face painting, games, and giveaways. Saturday, April 1 Midway Recreation Center, 3118 Midway Road, Decatur, Ga. 30032 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Adult Easter Egg Hunt will also be included) Saturday, April 8 Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340-B McConnell Drive, Decatur, Ga. 30033 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. N.H. Scott Recreation Center, 2230 Tilson Road, Decatur, Ga. 30032 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, public relations specialist, at 404-371-3643 or [email protected]

