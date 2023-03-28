DeKalb Marshal’s Office deputy strikes and injures 79-year-old woman riding mobility scooter in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police say that on March 27, a DeKalb County Marshal’s Office struck and injured a 79-year-old woman riding a mobility scooter.

Police responded to the intersection of East Trinity Place and Church Street at 1:19 p.m. on Monday.

“A DeKalb County Marshal’s Office deputy was on East Trinity Place turning left onto Church Street,” Decatur Police spokesperson John Bender said. “The deputy proceeded to make his turn after the traffic signal changed to a green arrow. The deputy did not see an adult female who was utilizing the crosswalk; however, she entered the crosswalk against the don’t walk signal. The deputy struck the female in the crosswalk, and she sustained minor injuries. The female was transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

Decatur Police didn’t issue any citations.

The county marshal works DeKalb County state and magistrate courts.

There have been other crashes involving pedestrians at that same intersection.

A driver struck two pedestrians — a male and a female — at the intersection back in February. Police cited the driver in that case. Two people went to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

There was a crash involving a pedestrian at that location in 2018 as well.

In other public safety news:

— The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, working with the U.S. Marshal’s Office, arrested a suspect accused of committing an armed robbery and homicide on Jan. 10 on Snapfinger Woods Drive in Greater Decatur.

Police arrested the 18-year-old Quavion Hale, of Stonecrest, on March 28. He’s accused of fatally shooting Akhir Muhammad in the back.

“Mr. Hale is charged with Armed Robbery Weapon and Murder, both felonies,” a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says. “No motive was given for the shooting. Mr. Hale was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.”

— The DeKalb County Police Department is holding a hiring event on April 1.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

The DeKalb County Police Department is hosting a one-stop-shop hiring event on April 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1950 W. Exchange Pl, Tucker, Ga. 30087. We are looking for men and women who wish to serve the residents of DeKalb County. Candidates will have the opportunity to complete the hiring process and potentially walk away with a conditional offer of employment with a start date of April 24, 2023. Our starting salary for certified officers is $59,194 with a $5,000 sign on bonus and $55,000 for non-certified individuals with a $3000 sign-on bonus. For more information, please contact the Background & Recruiting Unit at 770-724-7445. Candidates can also visit www.dekalbpolice.com to get a head start on their application.

— Decatur Police responded to a possible assault on Monday, March 20.

According to Sgt. Bender, “At approximately 7:25 a.m., Decatur Police responded to the 300 block of Sycamore Street in reference to an adult female possibly having a seizure. Upon arriving, officers were informed by the female she was struck with a metal pole by an adult male acquaintance. The male fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim did not have any visible injuries but was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.”

A Decatur resident witnessed the aftermath of the attack and said she was concerned police are ignoring the issue because the suspect and the victim are homeless.

“I have the feeling they just think this is some kind of drama between homeless people and aren’t going to do anything about it, but this poor woman who was able to name her attacker needs something done about it,” the witness said.

Sgt. Bender said the case isn’t being ignored.

“The Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the case,” Sgt. Bender said.

— Decatur Police responded to a call about vehicle break-ins on March 15.

“On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at approximately 7:25 a.m., Decatur Police responded to the 100 block of Ponce de Leon Court in reference to entering autos,” Bender said. “During the overnight hours, an unknown person entered into five vehicles, taking items from within them. If you have any information in reference to this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.”

He said the suspects hit five cars in all.

