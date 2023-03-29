DeKalb news: County reopens tenant-landlord relief program; road closures planned

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is reopening its Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program on Monday, April 3.

The county will be taking new applications for the program, which assists tenants and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the county has given out $53.7 million for rent and utilities to 5,500 DeKalb County families.

“With the support of the Board of Commissioners and in partnership with DeKalb County Clerk of State and Magistrate Courts, DeKalb Magistrate Court, Atlanta Legal Aid, DeKalb Dispute Resolution Center and the DeKalb Housing Authority, TLAC is designed to provide financial relief to DeKalb renters threatened by eviction and landlords facing revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release from the county says. “For more information about the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp or call 404-371-3201.”

In other county news:

— A portion of Vista Brook Drive in Greater Decatur will be closed on Friday, March 31.

Here’s more information from DeKalb County:

Vista Brook Drive, between McLendon Drive and Vista Way, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 31, to facilitate a large crane removal of a tree at 3123 Vista Brook Drive, Decatur 30033. Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Tierson Boutte, scheduling coordinator, Boutte Tree, Inc., at 404-799-5472.

— The county will close a section of Rainbow Forest Drive in Greater Decatur on Monday, April 3. Here’s the full announcement from the county.

Rainbow Forest Drive, between Aquamist Drive and Rainbow Drive, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 3, to facilitate a mainline point repair at 2709 Rainbow Forest Drive, Decatur 30034. Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Gabe Cummings, project manager, SAK Construction, LLC at 615-852-0988.

