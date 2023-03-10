DeKalb Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting and killing woman found in creek

Share

Atlanta, GA — DeKalb Police responded to the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road at 7:40 a.m. on March 2 after getting a call about a woman found deceased.

Police said they were investigating the death as a homicide. On March 9, police announced an arrest in the case. According to a Facebook post, the woman’s body was found in a creek.

“Investigation revealed that the woman had been sexually assaulted and murdered by a known suspect,” the DeKalb County Police Department said in the Facebook post. “The suspect, Joaquin Perez, was identified and later arrested on [March 9]. He has been charged with aggravated sodomy and murder and lodged in the DeKalb County Jail.”

In other public safety news:

— On Wednesday, March 8, the Avondale Estates City Commission approved a contract with Lexipol to develop a new police policy manual.

The commission also recognized that the city manager will convene a new community policy review committee to assist with reviewing these policies. This committee would serve an advisory role during the writing of the policies and not oversee or review police conduct. This amendment is one of the recommendations on the Lexipol website, and was attached to the contract approval for the sake of transparency.

To read the full story, click here.

— Questions are being raised about who has jurisdiction and arresting power over the planned site for the Atlanta Public Safety training center.

The city-owned property is located in Dekalb County and leased by the Atlanta Police Foundation. Several Atlanta councilmembers raised questions about jurisdiction and police resources at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Jaedon Mason and Atlanta News First contributed to this story.

The Atlanta Police Department provided the following response to ANF about its ability to make arrests at the police training center site.

“The Atlanta Police Department is conducting ongoing law enforcement activities at the construction site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. APD is acting as part of a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional law enforcement task force led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. APD is providing support per the security plan mutually agreed upon by the City of Atlanta and DeKalb County. Some Atlanta Police Officers supporting these activities have been deputized by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Atlanta Police Officers are all POST-certified law enforcement officers. POST-certified law enforcement officers have the authority to conduct arrests for violations of the law that occur in their presence, regardless of jurisdiction. The site has been subject to unprecedented, ongoing and sustained criminal activity, including arson, property destruction, the setting of dangerous booby traps and illegal encampments. The criminal activity requires continual monitoring and law enforcement presence. The site itself is owned by the City of Atlanta and has been in continual use by law enforcement for decades.”

To read the full story, click here.

— Decatur Police are declining to release the full report about a Feb. 28 shooting that caused Decatur High to go into lockdown.

“On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Decatur Police responded to the 1400 block of Commerce Drive in reference to a person shot,” Sg.t John Bender said. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The case is actively being investigated. If you have any information in the case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.”

On Friday, March 3, Bender said the suspect in the case has been identified as Terrill Hall, 24, of Decatur.

“Mr. Hall is currently wanted for aggravated assault in relation to this case,” Bender said. “If you have information on the whereabouts of Mr. Hall, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or dial 911.”

Decaturish filed an open records request for the full the report, and the police department provided a document with most of the information redacted.

Detective Kristi Keck cited state law that allows police to withhold certain information pertaining to open investigations.

“Furthermore,[state law], provides that public disclosure shall not be required for records that disclose confidential investigative or prosecution material which would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or persons,” Keck said. “Taking into consideration the violent nature of the incident and the suspect’s unknown location, the Decatur Police Department is choosing to protect the identities of the victim and witnesses.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish