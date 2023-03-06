DeKalb Police: Woman shot while driving in Greater Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police responded to the 2500 block of Columbia Drive on March 4 after getting a call about a person being shot.

Police responded to the call around 1:20 a.m.

“When they arrived, they located a 26-year-old female with a gunshot wound,” a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department said. “She stated a known subject cut her off while she was driving and fired a handgun at her. She was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Homicide Assault detectives were notified and responded to the scene to further the investigation. We have no additional information at this time.”

In other local public safety news:

— A protest of the new police training center site in DeKalb County resulted in 35 arrests after activists allegedly set fire to construction equipment and attacked police officers.

The Atlanta Police Foundation is constructing an 85-acre police/fire training facility located in DeKalb County’s South River Forest, called “Cop City” by activists. The location has historically been the Old Atlanta Prison Farm site.

APD says the “agitators” destroyed some construction equipment by fire and vandalism.

According to a press release from activists, multiple police agencies raided a local family-friendly music festival at a park within the Weelaunee Forest. The event was held on the second day of a week of action to protect the Weelaunee Forest and “stop Cop City,” the press release states. This is the fifth week of action for the activists.

Twenty-three people were charged with domestic terrorism. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the charging agency, according to Atlanta Police. To read the full story, click here.

— A deadly shooting early Monday morning at an African restaurant in DeKalb County is under investigation, according to Atlanta News First.

Police were called to the Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on the 5000 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain just before 4 a.m. Monday, which is when the restaurant closes.

DeKalb Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed. To read the full story on Atlanta News First, click here.

— DeKalb Police responded to the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road at 7:40 a.m. on March 2 after getting a call about a woman found deceased.

“We don’t have much to provide at this time however, the investigation is ongoing,” a spokesperson for DeKalb County Police said.

On March 6, a spokesperson said the woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide but the spokesperson didn’t have any additional details.

