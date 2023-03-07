DeKalb road and lane closures this month include Ponce de Leon Place

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has planned several road closures and lane closures this month.

Here are the closures on the county’s agenda for March (so far):

— Ponce De Leon Place, between Oakland Street and Plainview Street, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, to facilitate mainline point repair at 418 Ponce De Leon Place.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed during the road closure period, advising motorists of construction work in the area and local traffic restrictions.

— Audubon Drive NE, between Clairmont Road and Innwood Road NE, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, to facilitate the mainline point repair at 1852 Audubon Drive NE.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed during the road closure period, advising motorists of construction work in the area and local traffic restrictions.

Audubon Drive NE, between Innwood Road NE and Ravenwood Way NE, will also be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 16, to facilitate the mainline point repair at 1967 Audubon Drive NE.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period, advising motorists of construction work and local traffic restrictions.

— Silver Hill Terrace SE, between Silver Hill Place and Boulder Hill Court SE, will be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, March 13, to facilitate Cannonball Productions filming on Silver Hill Terrace SE.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period, advising motorists of construction work and local traffic restrictions.

Silver Hill Terrace SE, between Silver Hill Place and Boulder Hill Court SE, will also be closed to through-traffic from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, March 27 to Wednesday, March 29, to facilitate Cannonball Productions filming on Silver Hill Terrace SE.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period, advising motorists of construction work in the area and local traffic restrictions.

