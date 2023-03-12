DeKalb says lane closure on Kensington Road could last 3 days; county plans to open warming centers

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County says a partial lane closure on Kensington Road could last three days.

In unrelated news, the county is opening its warming centers on Monday and Tuesday due to falling temperatures.

The county says it will close one lane on Kensington Road staring Monday, March 13 for a manhole repair project. The closure will be in effect up to three days, barring weather-related issues.

Here’s more information from DeKalb County about the lane closure:

Traffic control will be in place 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to assist motorists in moving safely through the lane closure. Construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to businesses and motorists. The Kensington Road Lift Station & Pipeline Project is part of DeKalb County’s $2.4 billion capital improvement program, the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) will be improving the capacity and service of the Watershed systems serving your community. For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected]

On Sunday, the county announced plans to open warming centers on March 13 and March 14. Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DECATUR, Ga. – DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use in the following locations for two nights, Mon., Mar. 13, and Tues., Mar. 14, beginning at 8 p.m.: — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002 — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316 — North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 3034 Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

