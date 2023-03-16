DeKalb Schools hires chief financial officer, accountant

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Schools hired a new chief financial officer on Monday, March 13.

The School Board also approved the hiring of an accountant. DeKalb County Schools officials are crafting a budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which begins on July 1.

Byron Scheuneman is the district’s new chief financial officer. He previously worked as CFO for the Clarke County Board of Education and served as CFO of the Baldwin County Board of education before that.

The former CFO, Masana Mailliard, worked for the district for 12 years before starting a new job with Gwinnett County Public Schools in January. The school district is also undertaking two in-depth audits.

At its Dec. 12 meeting, the school board awarded a $761,000 contract to Plante Moran, PLLC to audit how the district is spending special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) money. During its Nov. 14 meeting, the DeKalb County School Board approved an $877,000 contract for an audit of how the district spent its COVID-19 relief money.

DeKalb Schools spokesperson Donald Porter said the school board also hired Valencia Allen-Love as an accountant II. This appears to be a promotion. Allen-Love currently works as an accountant in the district, according to her LinkedIN profile.

DeKalb County still has eight vacancies in the district’s central office. The current vacancies are:

— Executive Director, Board Operations

— Associate Superintendent, Office of Continuous Improvement

— Chief Human Resources Officer

— Associate Superintendent, Leadership and Schools

— Administrative Assistant

— Coordinator III, Intergovernmental Relations

— Deputy Chief Operating Officer

— Region 7 Regional Superintendent

In other DeKalb County Schools news:

— At its March 13 meeting, The DeKalb County School Board voted to approve an $8 million contract with Evolv Weapons Detection for metal detectors at high schools and middle schools across the district.

The $8 million will be spent over four years, with $3.2 million being spent in year one.

“The DeKalb County School District has seen an increase in weapons that have been brought onto school campus. Weapons detection technology can assist in keeping campuses safe and deterring possible crisis situations,” the agenda item says.

According to the agenda, Evolv uses a combination of sensor technology and artificial intelligence to screen students for weapons.

“The Evolv Weapons Detection System combines powerful sensor technology with proven artificial intelligence, security ecosystem integrations and comprehensive venue analytics to ensure safer, more accurate threat detection at an unprecedented speed and volume,” the agenda says. “The technology allows individuals to enter school buildings without stopping, emptying pockets or bags or waiting in lines. Stations include technological devices that will be monitored by school safety personnel. The devices will identify specifically where the items in question are located to allow for quick intervention.”

To read the full story, click here.

— DeKalb County Schools is recognizing the achievements of its 27 valedictorians and 28 salutatorians for the Class of 2023.

— The DeKalb County School District is joining other school districts across the state during the month of March to celebrate Georgia School Board Appreciation Week, according to a press release.

“We honor our school board members for their commitment to serving the students, employees, parents, and other stakeholders of the DeKalb County School District,” the press release says. “We thank the Members of the Board of Education for having the courage to engage in tough conversations and make difficult decisions for the betterment of our students. Finally, we thank them for their governance and the role that they play in championing and advocating for quality education for all students.”

— Cedar High students recently learned about the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

Here’s more information from DeKalb County Schools:

For Cedar Grove High School junior Kyle Mosley, seeing his girlfriend playing dead during a simulation of a car accident involving a drunk driver was enough for him to understand the severe consequences of driving under the influence. However, an overnight stay at Grady Memorial Hospital brought home the message for him. Kyle was among nearly 20 11th- and 12th-grade students from Cedar Grove High School to participate in the Shattered Dreams program on February 23-24. Cedar Grove is the first school in Georgia to do the program. Shattered Dreams is a two-day, school-based program that promotes responsible decision-making among high school students regarding underage drinking and impaired driving by showing them how irresponsible choices can end all dreams. In collaboration with Grady Memorial Hospital; the DeKalb County Police; the DeKalb County Fire & Rescue Department; A1 tow service; Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home; the school’s Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) department; and student actors and their parents, the program students a real-life scenario of what happens at a drunk driver scene.

To read the full press release, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish