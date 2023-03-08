DeKalb solicitor-general announces Dancing with the DeKalb Stars participants

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling has announced the participants of the fourth annual Dancing with the DeKalb Stars event.

Dancing with the DeKalb Stars will be held on Saturday, April 29, Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center, 3181 Rainbow Drive in Decatur. Doors open to the Resource Expo at 5:30 p.m., with the dance competition starting at 6 p.m. Mable’s Barbeque and Smoked Meats, will provide light refreshments during the resource expo and intermission.

The event is a domestic violence fundraiser and resource expo, according to a press release. The dance competition features 10 teams made up of a dance professional and a notable member of the county’s public safety, legal and civic community.

This year, the performers are:

– Pastor Tyrone Barnette of Peace Baptist Church. He is paired with Jasmine Brown of KIPP Vision Primary School.

– Jean Douglas, chief executive officer of the Women’s Resource Center. She is paired with Curtis Taylor of The Vault Studios.

– Chief Willie Hopkins with the DeKalb County State Court Probation Department. He is paired with Erin Mills of Synergy Dance Atlanta Studio.

– Comedian Amanda Goldstein Marks is paired with Braven Sloan of Groove 2 Musik Studio.

– Derrica Williams, president of the National Council of Negro Women, is paired with Jamari Stewart.

– Santiago Marquez, CEO of the Latin American Association, is paired with his wife, Patti Marquez.

– Tremayne McMurray, deputy chief of DeKalb County Fire Rescue. He is paired with his wife, Kelly McMurray.

– Chamika Allen works for the DeKalb County School District. She is paired with Tameka Ruger.

– Biana Hamilton is the principal of DeKalb School of the Arts. She is paired with Patrick Smith.

– CeWyon Chandler-Ward, owner of Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, is paired with Sammie Hills.

In addition to competing, the DeKalb stars will fundraise to support the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, and International Women’s House. The participant who raises the most money will be the Dancing with the DeKalb Stars’ People’s Choice.

The expo and fundraiser has raised over $30,000 for Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence and International Women’s House since its inception.

“The DeKalb County community has repeatedly shown up in great numbers to support the fight to end domestic violence,” Coleman-Stribling said. “Every year, our goal is to exceed what we accomplished in previous years, and we look forward to seeing DeKalb help us do that again.”

The judges of the competition are Emmy-nominated choreographer Stepp Stewart, Chief Judge for DeKalb Juvenile Court, Judge Fatima El-Amin, and Owner and Director of the Conservatory of Dance and Fine Arts, V. Michelle Douglas.

Tickets are available for $40. To purchase a ticket, click here. Anyone interested in making a larger contribution can become a sponsor or purchase an ad in the event program. Sponsorship packages begin at $500 and program ads start at $150.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish