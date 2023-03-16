East Lake: ATLDOT’s plans to resurface 2nd Avenue this summer

Share

Atlanta, GA — The East Lake Neighborhood Community Association (ELNCA) met via Zoom on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

Here are the major highlights:

ATLDOT’s plans to resurface 2nd Avenue this summer

One ELNCA member said they caught wind of resurfacing on 2nd Avenue this summer, asking if anyone had more information.

ELNCA President Rick Baldwin verified that ATLDOT has plans to resurface 2nd Avenue between Glenwood Avenue and Memorial Drive. However, he said that it’s still in flux right now.

“The project is scheduled to hopefully be finished during the summer of 2023 and not conflict with the Tour Championship,” Baldwin said. “If they can’t get it completed before the Tour, then it’ll happen after the Tour.”

The Tour Championship is scheduled for August 21 to 27, 2023, at East Lake Golf Club.

ELNCA votes to support 8-foot fence for resident looking for privacy, noise protection

The ELNCA voted to approve a variance request for the 2400 block of Hosea L Williams Drive. The request would allow property owner Brian Horner to extend the fence on the back edge of his property from 6 to 8 feet high.

“The main reason why we’re seeking this exemption is we’re looking for privacy. A neighboring business has some windows and doors that look directly into our property, and they’re slightly elevated to where a 6-foot fence would not cover it,” Horner said. “We are looking for sound and noise protection. So, 8-foot fences are better for sound protection from our conversations with noise-proofing companies.”

Horner received approval from all adjacent neighbors, and got an arborist to sign off on the site plans, too.

ELNCA asking for more hands at the East Lake Park Stream Clean Up Day

On Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., volunteers are needed for the annual East Lake Park Stream Clean Up Day. The park is located at 2617 Memorial Drive SE in Atlanta.

The ELNCA rents tools, boots, and gloves for volunteers to wear while cleaning out invasive weeds and trash from Doolittle Creek, which runs through East Lake Park. You’re also welcome to bring your own supplies to use.

For more information, check out the event page: https://eastlake.org/event/east-lake-park-stream-clean-up-day/.

If you have any questions, reach out to ELNCA President Rick Baldwin via email at [email protected].

More candy, egg-stuffers needed for the annual East Lake Easter Egg Hunt

The East Lake Easter Egg Hunt is returning on April 1, hosted at the East View Cemetery from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Interested in helping out? Candy donations and volunteers to help fill and hide the eggs are still needed.

You can sign up to volunteer or donate candy here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090F4DAFA72FABF58-east.

If you have any questions about volunteering, contact Mandy Mahoney at [email protected].

