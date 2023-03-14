Freeze warning in effect; DeKalb opening warming centers on March 14

Share

DeKalb County, GA — A freeze warning has been issued for several counties and cities in Georgia, including DeKalb and Fulton Counties, as well as Decatur and Atlanta.

The freeze warning is in effect from 11 p.m. on March 14 to 11 a.m. on March 15. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing in portions of central, northeast, and northwest Georgia, according to a notice from the city of Atlanta.

According to Atlanta News First’s forecast, the temperature is expected to be as low as 31 degrees in the Atlanta area on Tuesday night.

Impacts include frost and freeze conditions that will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” the notice says. “To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

As the temperatures drop, DeKalb County will open four warming centers on Tuesday night.

Here is the press release from the county:

DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use in the following locations for two nights, Mon., Mar. 13, and Tues., Mar. 14, beginning at 8 p.m.: — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002 — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316 — North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341 Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish