Frühlingsfest coming to Avondale Estates on March 18

Avondale Estates, GA — The fourth annual Frühlingsfest, a German-style arts festival, will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 12-8 p.m. in the Avondale Estates rail arts district.

The event is being hosted by the city of Avondale Estates and the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority.

The festival will feature over 80 local artists, six stages with live music, authentic German food and drinks, and local craft beers. According to the city’s website, new and vintage German cars will also be on display throughout the day.

A free concert begins at 6 p.m with Gritz and Jelly Butter, a soulful Atlanta-based band, headlining the performance. Leading up to the concert, the Black Sheep Ensemble will parade throughout the festival streets to the Town Green for the Gritz and Jelly Butter concert.

Frühlingsfest is free to attend. For festival-goers age 21 and older, alcohol wristbands will be available for purchase for $15.

For more information about the festival, click here.

Here is the festival map:

Here are pictures from last year’s event:

