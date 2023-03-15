Frühlingsfest coming to Avondale Estates on March 18

Avondale Estates, GA — The fourth annual Frühlingsfest, a German-style arts festival, will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 12-8 p.m. in the Avondale Estates rail arts district.
The event is being hosted by the city of Avondale Estates and the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority.
The festival will feature over 80 local artists, six stages with live music, authentic German food and drinks, and local craft beers. According to the city’s website, new and vintage German cars will also be on display throughout the day.
A free concert begins at 6 p.m with Gritz and Jelly Butter, a soulful Atlanta-based band, headlining the performance. Leading up to the concert, the Black Sheep Ensemble will parade throughout the festival streets to the Town Green for the Gritz and Jelly Butter concert.
Frühlingsfest is free to attend. For festival-goers age 21 and older, alcohol wristbands will be available for purchase for $15.
For more information about the festival, click here.
Here is the festival map:
Here are pictures from last year’s event:
Children’s book seller Deutsche LeseEcke sells a variety of German language books during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Karl Maximilian works on a 32-ounce mug of beer during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jonas Brenneman holds a German flag during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Guss Rodriguez and Lenny at Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the artist booths along Pine Street during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joey Gray from The Beer Growler pours a 32-ounce mug of beer during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Martin makes traditional chimney cakes during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather at Little Cottage Brewery during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Josh Geiger from Woodstock Pretzel Company cooks bratwurst during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Deele Barker with Love Peace and Harmony band wows the crowd with a cover of the Journey song Don’t Stop Believin’ during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lisa Meyer and Georgiy Pyantkovsky hold Ukraine flags during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michael Posey from the German Consulate in Atlanta poses with his Volkswagen during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Linda Sumner and Darrell Nottage attend Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Atlanta Concert Band performs traditional German selections during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People wait in line to purchase pretzels during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Doug and Kevin Bastuba have a beer and a pretzel during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stephanie Cherry-Farmer and Chris Farmer wear traditional outfits during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
