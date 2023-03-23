Georgia governor signs bill restricting medical care for transgender youth

Share

Atlanta, GA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill restricting doctors from providing hormone or surgical treatments for transgender youth.

“Today, I signed [Senate Bill] 140 into law to ensure we protect the health and wellbeing of Georgia’s children,” Kemp said in a statement on Twitter. “As Georgians, parents and elected leaders, it is our highest responsibility to safeguard the bright, promising futures of our kids – and SB 140 takes an important step in fulfilling that mission.”

On March 21, the Georgia Senate voted to send a bill to Kemp. The bill passed the Senate on March 6 with a 33-22 vote and the House on March 16 with a 96-75 vote.

On a party-line vote, the Senate voted 31-21 to agree to the amendment made to Senate Bill 140 by the state House of Representatives, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

SB140, sponsored by Sen. Carden Summers (R-Senate District 13), prohibits doctors from providing hormone or surgical treatments for gender dysphoria to individuals under 18. Minors currently on hormones for gender dysphoria can continue receiving treatment. The bill also allows puberty-blocking medications, the Georgia Recorder reported.

The House made an amendment to remove language that would have protected doctors from civil or criminal charges for violating the bill.

Rep. Josh Bonner (R-Fayetteville) sponsored the bill in the House. He said that if doctors were to violate the bill, they could face sanctions from the Composite State Board of Medical Examiners or the Department of Community Health. Those sanctions could include a physician losing their license.