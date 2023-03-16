Girl Scouts to partner with DeKalb and faith leaders to distribute food and cookies

Share

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Girls Scouts will partner with DeKalb County and faith leaders to distribute food and cookies on Saturday, March 18, during its monthly food distribution, according to a press release.

“Not only does this food distribution help those facing food insecurity, but by purchasing and distributing Girls Scout cookies, we are also investing in the future of our young girls,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in the press release.

The funding from the county’s purchase of 5,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies will be used to champion girls in underserved DeKalb communities. According to the press release, this partnership will provide additional financial support for programs that promote academic success, leadership, financial literacy, and more.

“We’re grateful to CEO Michael Thurmond and the Board of Commissioners for supporting underserved Girl Scouts in DeKalb County,” Amy Dosik, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, said in the press release. “For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts has helped girls grow strong in DeKalb through innovative programming and outdoor experiences. Proceeds from the Cookie Program ensure that every girl who wants to participate, can.”

In addition to the Girl Scout cookies, residents will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters, along with one 20-pound box of food containing Georgia Grown fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs. Additionally, residents will receive fruit juice boxes and cereal, the press release says.

Beginning at 9 a.m., rain or shine, 5,000 boxes of food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at the following drive-through locations:

— Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

— New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd. Stonecrest, GA 30038

— Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

— Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

— Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

— Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

— The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

— Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084

Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided more than 110,000 boxes of food to families, utilizing federal American Rescue Plan funds to purchase the food.

The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and protein.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus

