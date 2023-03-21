Good as Burgers opening in Decatur Food Hub

Share

By Jaedon Mason, contributor

Decatur, GA – Good As Burgers (GABS) is a plant-based burger restaurant coming to the Decatur Food Hub this spring.

GABS’ operating hours haven’t been announced. The Decatur Food Hub is located at 2670 East College Avenue and will offer take out food and delivery options.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Cornoy Watkins and Chief Marketing Officer Talia Jones are Mr. and Mrs. GABS and have worked together to realize Watkins’ vision.

“Our whole thing is trying to convert those people who are trying to change their lifestyle,” said Talia Jones, talking about the company’s motivation while reflecting on the personal journey behind GABS.

Watkins and Jones met when they were in the music industry in Los Angeles. Jones was introduced to Watkins as an up-and-coming producer and though it took a while, they eventually began their relationship and were splitting time between Atlanta and L.A. until the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watkins had begun experimenting with vegan cooking in L.A., saying that he ”took a lot of the stuff from my mom’s recipes and applied it to vegan stuff when I was in LA and everybody liked it.”

Motivated by health issues in Watkins’ family, the slogan is “be better…eat GABS.”

Talia Jones said, “We were trying to change our life together. We [had] kids now, and it was like we are trying to, you know, be a better version of us…[also] it was COVID, so there was no music, which meant no money coming in, and I was pregnant and not working, so I said to him ‘You have to do something with this.”

Since opening in 2020, Watkins has continued to work with his team to innovate the menu, adding new plant-based Phillies and Sloppy Joe’s specials.

GABS recently opened on the Beltline at 830 Willoughby Way NE, across from the Fourth Ward Skate Park. This location is open Wednesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is in addition to the Downtown location at 67O Terry Street in Summerhill, that is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Check the website here for the most up-to-date info.

Coming soon to the Summerhill location is a boutique called GABS House that will open on April 1 and will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., selling and showcasing clothes for men, women and children. GABS house will facilitate artist partnerships, host events and sell a line of natural soaps.

“Everything that we do is about the betterment of your mind, body and spirit, we didn’t get into this to just make money,” Jones said.

“One thing I will say is that the restaurant industry is hard,” Jones added, but what keeps her going is the ability to make a difference.

Jones told a story about a girl who was having a bad day. She had gotten her car towed and needed something to eat.

“She was like ‘you guys are vegan…ahh’ and I was like just try it. She did, and She loved it, and we gave her free cheesecake because she was having a bad day,” Jones said. “When we talk to our customers we engage with them, we want them to feel like it’s ok to tell us how bad their day is, not just come get a burger and get out.”

Watkins’ motivation is more personal – to continue his creative drive into the service industry.

“I want to do something no restaurant has done before,” he said, describing the way his vision merges music, marketing and innovation.

Together, they make a great team and they’re demonstrating that healthy eating isn’t limited to salads.

Jones said, “Sometimes you’re eating salads, and you think, ‘I don’t know what else to eat’ well go on your phone and order a Good as Burger.”

For more information, visit: https://www.goodasburgers.com/menu

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish