Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County

Share

By Jennifer Lifsey and Madeline Montgomery, Atlanta News First

GREATER DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A man is dead after police say he broke into a home and was shot by its owner.

DeKalb Police officers responded to a person shot call around 5:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Peachcrest Road in Decatur.

“I’m getting ready for work and all of a sudden I hear two shots and I looked out and, at first, I didn’t see anything and when I got ready to walk out the door, that’s when I seen all the cops and ambulance and stuff like that,” said a neighbor who lives behind the house.

Upon arrival, police learned a home invasion had taken place and the homeowner shot and killed an adult male inside the house who is believed to be the suspect.

“I mean, it’s always good to protect your home and family and stuff like that,” said a neighbor.

“We knew he had a firearm. I’m glad nothing bad happened to him,” said next door neighbor Sandy Mize.

The incident is under investigation.

The state of Georgia has Stand Your Ground laws, also known as “Castle Doctrine,” that legally protect Georgians who use lethal force against intruders. They say a person can use reasonable force to defend their home and does not have to retreat before deciding to use force.

This story was provided by Atlanta News First.