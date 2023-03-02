MARTA Police seek public’s help investigating report of shots fired at Avondale station

Share

Decatur, GA — MARTA Police are asking for the public’s help responding to a report of shots fired near the Avondale MARTA station on Wednesday, March 1.

MARTA Police haven’t been able to speak to any witnesses of the event, which happened around 4 p.m. Decatur Police also responded, but MARTA Police have jurisdiction over the scene. Multiple people on social media did report hearing about the shooting, smelling smoke, and in some cases seeing it occur, but those accounts have not been corroborated. MARTA Police want to speak with any witnesses who were there.

Here’s what is known to be true.

According to a spokesperson, a MARTA bus operator called MARTA Police around 4 p.m. because they heard gunshots. When MARTA Police arrived, they found one shell casing.

According to the MARTA spokesperson, “At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, there was a report of shots fired in the bus loop at the Avondale rail station. A MARTA bus operator stated that she heard the shots but did not see what happened. MARTA Police recovered shell casings and spoke to several people at the scene, but no one could provide a written statement of what occurred. No one was injured and service was not interrupted. The scene was processed and cleared at 6:43 p.m. Please have your readers who witnessed what happened contact Deputy Chief Willie Davenport at [email protected].”

In other public safety news:

— Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is establishing a task force to further engage the community on plans for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site as well as the surrounding greenspace.

The city of Atlanta is also relaunching a website focused on the project that has additional information about plans for greenspace enhancement and protection, as well as information on the purpose and vision for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, according to a press release.

The Atlanta Police Foundation is constructing an 85-acre police/fire training facility located in DeKalb County’s South River Forest, called “Cop City” by activists. The location has historically been the Old Atlanta Prison Farm site.

Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, on Jan. 31, announced an agreement to ensure the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center will protect and enhance the environment, spur local business and serve as a community resource.

— Clarkston Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his mother at their home on Feb. 17.

Daniel Wright was arrested within 24 hours and is currently being held in the DeKalb County jail. He faces charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He’s accused of shooting and killing his mother, Debra Wright, who was found sitting inside her car in the driveway of the home.

According to a police report, police responded to the home in the 1100 block of Rogers Street around 7 p.m. on Feb. 17. The officer noticed a woman, later identified as Debra Wright, inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. The driver’s side window was also broken “by a projectile.”

— On March 1, police responded to an unauthorized person entering College Heights Early Childhood Learning center and an active shooter hoax at Decatur High.

There’s no indication the incidents are related.

College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center went into a lockdown on Wednesday, March 1, for about 40 minutes after an unauthorized person entered the school building.

Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender later confirmed that police carrying long guns responded to Decatur High after getting a call about a student firing a gun inside the classroom. The call turned out to be a hoax.

— Decatur High School went on lockdown Tuesday evening due to a shooting, according to multiple parents who texted Decaturish about the situation.

Decatur Police Sgt. Bender said, ““On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Decatur Police responded to the 1400 block of Commerce Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The case is actively being investigated. If you have any information in the case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.”

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.