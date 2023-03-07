Months-long Melinda Drive sewer rehabilitation project begins in May

Share

Atlanta, GA — A large, disruptive sewer rehabilitation project is coming to a Melinda Drive near you this May.

But the county says the project is necessary to help improve DeKalb’s watershed system.

Affected streets will include Abby Lane, Fisher Trail, Meadowvale Drive, Melinda Court, Melinda Drive and Nancy Lane.

But the county says the project is necessary to help improve DeKalb’s watershed system.

Phase 2 of the Melinda Drive Sewer Line Rehabilitation Project will start May 18 and involve crews installing cured-in-place pipe. A press release says the county plans to rehabilitate 5,000 linear feet of aging sewer lines.

The project should wrap up in August, barring weather delays.

“Normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays,” a press release from the county says. “An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected. Insituform, working on behalf of DeKalb County, is the authorized contractor. All workers will be wearing proper identification and driving marked vehicles.”

The county is hosting a public information meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the project with residents. Here’s the Zoom link: https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/89206863708.

“Information also can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions,” a press release from the county says.

DeKalb County also has other lane and road closures planned for this month.

— Ponce De Leon Place, between Oakland Street and Plainview Street, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, to facilitate mainline point repair at 418 Ponce De Leon Place.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed during the road closure period, advising motorists of construction work in the area and local traffic restrictions.

— Audubon Drive NE, between Clairmont Road and Innwood Road NE, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, to facilitate the mainline point repair at 1852 Audubon Drive NE.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed during the road closure period, advising motorists of construction work in the area and local traffic restrictions.

Audubon Drive NE, between Innwood Road NE and Ravenwood Way NE, will also be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 16, to facilitate the mainline point repair at 1967 Audubon Drive NE.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period, advising motorists of construction work and local traffic restrictions.

— Silver Hill Terrace SE, between Silver Hill Place and Boulder Hill Court SE, will be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, March 13, to facilitate Cannonball Productions filming on Silver Hill Terrace SE.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period, advising motorists of construction work and local traffic restrictions.

Silver Hill Terrace SE, between Silver Hill Place and Boulder Hill Court SE, will also be closed to through-traffic from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, March 27 to Wednesday, March 29, to facilitate Cannonball Productions filming on Silver Hill Terrace SE.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period, advising motorists of construction work in the area and local traffic restrictions.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish