Obituary: Adelina Cleto San Juan, 97

Adelina Cleto San Juan, 97, of LaGrange, GA was beckoned to her eternal home on Friday, March 3, 2023 from her residence.

Adelina was born September 2, 1925, in the Philippines, where she received her Doctorate Degree and served as a Hospital Administrator and General Practitioner. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Decatur, GA, and has been attending St. Peter’s Catholic Church in LaGrange, GA, for the past several years. Adelina taught a Senior Exercise Class and Tai Chi at the DeKalb Recreational Center and enjoyed sewing in her free time. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by twelve siblings.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Bruce) Welsh; grandson, Timothy Welsh; granddaughter, Tiffany Welsh; great-grandchildren, Kyla Sumerlot, Kaleb Welsh, Adelina Welsh, and Max Hineman; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in LaGrange, GA, with Father Tim Gadziala officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to St. Thomas More or St. Peter’s in memory of Adelina Cleto San Juan.

Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.

Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30240 (706) 884-8636