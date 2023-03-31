Parent causes lockdown at Beacon Hill Middle, resulting in assault of district employee

Share

Decatur, GA — Beacon Hill Middle School in Decatur went into a soft lockdown on Friday, March 31, due to a parent’s behavior.

According to an email sent to parents, the school was placed on a brief, soft lockdown “due to a parent creating a public disturbance in the lobby that disrupted school operations.”

“The school administration escorted the parent outside the school and met with law enforcement. Unfortunately, the disturbance escalated, resulting in an assault on a district employee,” the email says. “The school resumed regular operation quickly, and no students were directly impacted. I would like to thank our students and staff for their quick response to the lockdown and helping us to maintain the safety of each and every student in the building.”

Decaturish has asked Decatur Police for more information about the incident and will update this story when the police department responds.

