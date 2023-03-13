(PHOTOS) 2023 Oakhurst Wine Crawl

Decatur, GA — Hundreds of people spread out across Oakhurst Village on Saturday, March 11, with a souvenir wine glass in hand to sample more than 100 wines from more than 20 participating businesses during the 20th annual Oakhurst Wine Crawl.
Proceeds from the event support the arts in the city of Decatur and provide funds for community events like Oakhurst Porchfest and public art projects that include the Decatur Artway.
India and Will Epps enjoy the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Paolino Italian Restaurant owner Shane Mixon pours a sample for a participant during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
David Brown enjoys the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Kara Polen, Kiki Riley and Laura Wilson enjoy the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Wildheart Salon team poses for a photo at their pouring table during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ford’s BBQ employee Cieara Rosser pours a sample of Radio Boka while general manager Richie Wetzstein looks on during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oakhurst Market manager Emily Straka, (right) and David Pruett, co-founder of the Oakhurst Market Wine Club (left) pour samples during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Tony Birch, Nicki Strickland, Walter Germ, Kimberly Alu and Nicki’s daughter Morgan Warner enjoy the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kristin Radcliffe crosses Mead Road on the way to her next stop during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sydney Henfield pours a sample for Matt Tallman at the Scout table during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Events and Development Assistant Ferrin Tinter (left) and Events Coordinator Viri Graham, hold down the Wylde Center pouring table during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, sisters-in-law Laura Buiel and Lexie Buiel with Emily Padgett, sample a red wine at Lush Plant Co. during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lush Plant Co. team members Millie Bates (left) and Billy Ulrich with manager Kari Howell, far right, pour samples during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mandi Foster wears a skirt decorated with wine glasses to the Oakhurst Wine Crawl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Foster said she saw a similar outfit at a winery in Asheville, North Carolina and had to have one for the Oakhurst crawl. Her mother kindly obliged and made it for her. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elvis looks out over the crowd while Gina Sandler (left) and Karen Cushman from Origins Real Estate pour samples during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The bust of Elvis has been a part of the Origins family since 2008 and attends all their events. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People are reflected in the Hop N Shop window as they wait in line for a sample from Danny Rahmatullah during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Danny Rahmatullah cracks open a fresh bottle at Hop N Shop during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Steve Raimonde (left) and his wife Rosebel pour for participants at Keller Knapp Realty during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Paul (left) sits with Greg Smith outside of Taj Ma-Hound during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Crossing guard ‘Miss Carolyn’ Shorter gets people safely across the street during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Ahmad Mullins, Nhut and Holly Reid break out in song during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Toni Williams enjoys the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
LaTascha Traylor dances to music from the DJ during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Friends pose for a photo during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
