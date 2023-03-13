(PHOTOS) 2023 Oakhurst Wine Crawl

Share

Decatur, GA — Hundreds of people spread out across Oakhurst Village on Saturday, March 11, with a souvenir wine glass in hand to sample more than 100 wines from more than 20 participating businesses during the 20th annual Oakhurst Wine Crawl.

Proceeds from the event support the arts in the city of Decatur and provide funds for community events like Oakhurst Porchfest and public art projects that include the Decatur Artway.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish