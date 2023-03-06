(PHOTOS) Agnes Scott students leave campus to travel the world as part of Global Journeys program

Decatur, GA — First-year students from Agnes Scott College headed out over the March 4 weekend to destinations across the U.S. and overseas to experience in-person locations they have been studying during Global Journeys, a second-semester course taught by professors from various departments.
According to Agnes Scott, 265 students along with professors will visit New York City, Alaska, and the Navajo Nation in the U.S. and 11 destinations overseas that include Belize, Croatia, Morocco, Bulgaria, Martinique, and others.
Global Journeys participants pose for a group photo before boarding a bus to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College student Zainah Towns will visit Morocco on her global journey. “I come from a Muslim family and want to know about my family’s religion, and I really like the art. I’m excited and nervous, more so excited,” Towns said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Student Anjali David will represent with an Agnes Scott College beanie on her global journey to Morocco. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College student Mari Radki waits to board the shuttle bus to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and then to her Global Journeys destination of Morocco on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Radki is looking forward to experiencing the country’s food and art. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College students and staff get settled in for the bus trip to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where they will board a plane to their Global Journeys destination on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College student Francess Pujeh (right) gets a hug from her mother Aminata Pujeh before taking her first trip overseas on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College student Bethany Moore had all her documents in order for her global journey on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College students and staff get checked in and wait to board a shuttle bus to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where they will fly to their Global Journeys destination on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Students Mia Cisewski (left) and Sarah Rouse wait at Agnes Scott College to board a shuttle bus to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where they will board a plane to their destination of Bulgaria on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College staff (l-r) Logan Felton, Office of Admissions, Leah Owenby, Events & Communication for Academic Affairs and a 2001 alumnus, and Rashad Morgan, Director of Accessible Education check in students for their global journeys on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lila McMaster loads her suitcase on the shuttle bus before heading out to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and then on to Bulgaria on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Global Journeys participants pose for a group photo with Agnes Scott College President Leocadia I. Zak (front center holding Flat Agnes) before boarding a bus to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College English Professor Dr. James Stamant (center) and students (l-r) Jaelen Bolden, Anika Anika, Jayla Norman and Zoë Goode pose for a photo during the Global Journeys send-off party at Alston Campus Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023. They will be traveling to Belize. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott President Leocadia I. Zak talks with students during the Global Journeys send-off party at Alston Campus Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
MJ Jones talks about what she wants to experience in Germany during the Agnes Scott College Global Journeys send-off party at Alston Campus Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College Professor of Art History Becky Bivens celebrates traveling to Bulgaria with first-year students during the Global Journeys send-off party at Alston Campus Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Flat Agnes will be traveling across the globe with first-year Scotties during Agnes Scott College’s Global Journeys. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Students enjoy snacks during the Global Journeys send-off party at Alston Campus Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
