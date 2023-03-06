(PHOTOS) Agnes Scott students leave campus to travel the world as part of Global Journeys program

Share

Decatur, GA — First-year students from Agnes Scott College headed out over the March 4 weekend to destinations across the U.S. and overseas to experience in-person locations they have been studying during Global Journeys, a second-semester course taught by professors from various departments.

According to Agnes Scott, 265 students along with professors will visit New York City, Alaska, and the Navajo Nation in the U.S. and 11 destinations overseas that include Belize, Croatia, Morocco, Bulgaria, Martinique, and others.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish