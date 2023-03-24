(PHOTOS) Atlanta Woodcarvers Club meets monthly in Tucker

Share

Tucker, GA — The Atlanta Woodcarvers Club was founded in 1976 and originally met in Greater Decatur.

Monthly meetings and open carving are now held in Room 1 at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084. Dues to become a member are $25 per year.

“It’s a relaxed atmosphere,” said Atlanta Woodcarvers Club’s newly elected president and longtime wood carver Scott Wiederholt after the club’s monthly meeting at the Tucker Recreation Center on March 14.

Members range in age from teenagers to octogenarians and come from across the metro Atlanta area.

Monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., including general business, show and tell, and instruction on a specific carving project. Open carving is on Thursdays and Saturdays, weekly, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wiederholt said every meeting is open to newcomers, and carving kits containing basic carving tools are provided.

