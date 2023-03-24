(PHOTOS) Atlanta Woodcarvers Club meets monthly in Tucker

Tucker, GA — The Atlanta Woodcarvers Club was founded in 1976 and originally met in Greater Decatur.
Monthly meetings and open carving are now held in Room 1 at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084. Dues to become a member are $25 per year.
“It’s a relaxed atmosphere,” said Atlanta Woodcarvers Club’s newly elected president and longtime wood carver Scott Wiederholt after the club’s monthly meeting at the Tucker Recreation Center on March 14.
Members range in age from teenagers to octogenarians and come from across the metro Atlanta area.
Monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., including general business, show and tell, and instruction on a specific carving project. Open carving is on Thursdays and Saturdays, weekly, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wiederholt said every meeting is open to newcomers, and carving kits containing basic carving tools are provided.
Jerry Blake began wood carving seriously around 2001-2002. He joined the Atlanta Woodcarvers Club shortly after. Looking for something to do in retirement, Blake said wood carving was the most affordable of other hobbies he considered. “I like the people I carve with,” Blake said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members bring in their projects for show and tell during Atlanta Woodcarvers Club meetings held the second Tuesday of each month at the Tucker Recreation Center. Pictured from left are club president Scott Wiederholt, John Griscti and Tim Mitchell. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John Griscti holds a piece he spent a year and a half carving on Cottonwood bark. “I take my time, I don’t like to rush,” Griscti said. In addition to bark carving, Griscti also enjoys chip carving, a style of carving where small chips of wood are removed from a flat surface using a knife or chisel to create a 3-D effect. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tim Mitchell looks over a power carving tool at the March meeting of the Atlanta Woodcarvers Club at the Tucker Recreation Center. “It’s fun when you can mix power and hand carving,” Mitchell said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(left-right) Members John Griscti, Fig Newton, Emeric Dill and club secretary Ryan Mitchell attend the Atlanta Woodcarvers Club monthly meeting at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Member John Griscti brought this example of chip carving to show during the Atlanta Woodcarvers Club monthly meeting at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jerry Blake brought in this project from a previous Atlanta Woodcarvers Club monthly meeting. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Club treasurer Randy Plummer was looking for a social activity to do when he retired and joined the Atlanta Woodcarvers Club six-years ago. “It’s very relaxing. It’s a good way to spend time. You can do it just about anywhere,” Plummer said. He likes to give his carvings away and said people seem to appreciate it. Photo by Dean Hesse.
During each Atlanta Woodcarvers Club monthly meeting an instructor teaches a specific carving project. Club treasurer Randy Plummer works on the March project, carving a feather. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta Woodcarvers Club member Jerry Blake said when you’re setting up your wood carving kit, the first thing you put in it is Band-Aids. Photo by Dean Hesse.
An Atlanta Woodcarvers Club member’s carving kit. Member Nelson Cruthirds said, “the difference between a wood carver and a whittler who uses a knife is about $5,000 worth of tools.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dave Crum (left) and Nelson Cruthirds attend the Atlanta Woodcarvers Club monthly meeting at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The youngest member in attendance at the Atlanta Woodcarvers Club monthly meeting at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, thirteen-year-old Emeric Dill works on the meeting’s project, carving a feather. Dill said he became interested in wood carving after coming across the YouTube channel of Oregon-based furniture maker, Blacktail Studio, while surfing the web. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Club secretary Ryan Mitchell (left) talks with John Griscti (center) while Fig Newton (right) carves a feather during the Atlanta Woodcarvers Club monthly meeting at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fig Newton said he’s the new kid on the block and was attending his first monthly meeting of the Atlanta Woodcarvers Club at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. “I’ve always been intrigued by carving,” Newton said. “My cousin made an intricate puzzle, and I’ve always thought about it. My daughter saw this (Atlanta Woodcarvers Club) and said dad you have to do it.” He appropriately brought Fig Newton cookies to the meeting for members to snack on. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Carmen Sanders, a former president of the Atlanta Woodcarvers Club and member since 2008, has a conversation with fellow carvers during the club’s monthly meeting at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Sanders said she has always had an interest in wood working. Sanders said her father was a woodworker and when her mother gave her an antique wood bottle stopper, she looked at it and said, “I can do that.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dave Crum carves a design on Northern Basswood, a type of wood he says carvers prefer because it’s soft, easy to carve and holds detail. Crum started wood carving while in the Cub Scouts and has been doing it for 70 years. He joined the Atlanta Woodcarvers Club 20 years ago. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tim Mitchell brought his carved walking stick to show during the Atlanta Woodcarvers Club monthly meeting at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
