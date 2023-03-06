(PHOTOS) AARJ holds Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice held its 3rd annual Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4.

The competition theme was “Fighting Black Oppression: Celebrating Change-Makers” and was open to elementary through high school students living in Avondale Estates or attending Avondale Elementary, DeKalb School of the Arts Elementary and High School, The Museum School, Druid Hills Middle and High School, the Waldorf School and the Friends School.

Here are the winners:

Grades 3-7

First Place-Henry Blackmon IV for “Frederick Douglass-Changing Black History”

Second Place- Cameron Blackmon for Carter G. Woodson-From a Week to a Month”

Third Place- Jordyn Moreland for “Being a Change Maker”

AARJ Leadership Choice-Madisyn Timmons for “A Journey Through Oppression”

Grades 8-9

First Place-Cai Chee Wah for “Girls in Space”

Second Place-Penelope Brown for “Stand Tall”

Third Place-Noel Hamilton for “Rise UP”

AARJ Leadership Choice-Isis Manuel for “Life in Black”

Grades 10-12

First Place-Macie White for “Femme Noir”

Second Place-Kendyl Burse for “Ella Fitzgerald”

Third Place-Aubrey Jordan-Yarbrough for “The Hue of History”

