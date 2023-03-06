(PHOTOS) AARJ holds Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice held its 3rd annual Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4.
The competition theme was “Fighting Black Oppression: Celebrating Change-Makers” and was open to elementary through high school students living in Avondale Estates or attending Avondale Elementary, DeKalb School of the Arts Elementary and High School, The Museum School, Druid Hills Middle and High School, the Waldorf School and the Friends School.
Here are the winners:
Grades 3-7
First Place-Henry Blackmon IV for “Frederick Douglass-Changing Black History”
Second Place- Cameron Blackmon for Carter G. Woodson-From a Week to a Month”
Third Place- Jordyn Moreland for “Being a Change Maker”
AARJ Leadership Choice-Madisyn Timmons for “A Journey Through Oppression”
Grades 8-9
First Place-Cai Chee Wah for “Girls in Space”
Second Place-Penelope Brown for “Stand Tall”
Third Place-Noel Hamilton for “Rise UP”
AARJ Leadership Choice-Isis Manuel for “Life in Black”
Grades 10-12
First Place-Macie White for “Femme Noir”
Second Place-Kendyl Burse for “Ella Fitzgerald”
Third Place-Aubrey Jordan-Yarbrough for “The Hue of History”
Avondale Elementary School Principal Dr. Dontae Andrews acted as master of ceremonies for the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Competition judge Kenn Bivins, an illustrator and best-selling author, speaks during the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Artists Christal Colman and Valeasia Walker also acted as judges. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb School of the Arts vocal ensemble “Vocal Pointe “(L-R) Phoenix Anderson, Robert Walker, Journey and Breahn Boswell performed the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and other songs during the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Noel Hamilton, 15, who won third place in the grades 8-9 category for his work titled “Rise Up,” looks at the winning work of other contestants during the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice held its 3rd annual Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Madisyn Timmons, 12, with event emcee Avondale Elementary School Principal Dr. Dontae Andrews, won the AARJ Leadership Choice in the grades 3-7 category for “A Journey Through Oppression” during the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kendyl Burse, 18, with event emcee Avondale Elementary School Principal Dr. Dontae Andrews, won second place in the grade 10-12 category for her portrait of singer Ella Fitzgerald during the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice member Candice McKinley (front) and members of the audience applaud the winning student artists during the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Winning entries on display during the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates include 14-year-old Cai Chee Wah’s first place winner in grade 8-9 category first place winner “Girls in Space” on far right. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Guests view the student artists’ winning work during the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Penelope Brown, 14, who won second place in the grades 8-9 category, stands next to her art titled “Stand Tall” during the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Henry Blackmon IV, 13, won first place in the grades 3-7 category for his drawing of Frederick Douglass during the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Isis Manuel talks with Avondale Elementary School Principal Dr. Dontae Andrews about her work titled “Life Is Black,” that was awarded AARJ Leadership Choice in the 8-9 grade category during the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Macie White, 17, talks with DeKalb School of the Arts Principal Dr. Keith Jones about her first place winner in the grades 10-12 category titled “Femme Noir” during the 3rd annual Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Black History Month Visual Arts Competition Awards Ceremony at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
