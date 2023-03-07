(PHOTOS) Clergy call on city of Atlanta to stop ‘Cop City’ construction

Share

Atlanta, GA — On Monday, March 6, faith leaders and members of the clergy, both local and from across the country, held a press conference on the Mitchell Street side of Atlanta City Hall to call on Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council l to stop the destruction of the South River Forest for the construction of a police training center.

The activists also called for the cancelation of a lease to the Atlanta Police Foundation for use of the property. The training center has been dubbed “cop city” by activists.

The press conference was followed by a march to the front of city hall, where the Faith Coalition attended the Atlanta City Council meeting to deliver signed letters from Faith Leaders expressing their moral stance against the destruction of the South River Forest and the construction of Cop City.

Rev. Keyanna Jones, who spoke during the press conference and delivered the letters to the city council, told Decaturish, “We are here today standing as clergy members and spiritual leaders in our communities to let the mayor of Atlanta and the city council know that the people who we represent and the people who are parishioners do not want Cop City. We stand with them because we know that Cop City will cause adverse circumstances in our communities, and we want to make sure that the people who love us and who we love are able to thrive in a community that is free of state-sanctioned violence.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish