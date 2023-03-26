(PHOTOS) Decatur holds Touch-A-Truck event

Share

Decatur, GA — Big crowds came out on a perfect spring day for the city of Decatur’s always-popular Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25. In addition to seeing a wide variety of vehicles, visitors got a close-up look at the city’s budgeting process.

