(PHOTOS) Decatur holds Touch-A-Truck event

Decatur, GA — Big crowds came out on a perfect spring day for the city of Decatur’s always-popular Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25. In addition to seeing a wide variety of vehicles, visitors got a close-up look at the city’s budgeting process.
MARTA Bus Operator Michael Welsh with the 102-route electric bus during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Anna Zietz and her son Arlo, 2, check out a street sweeper during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the vehicles on display at the East Lake MARTA station during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-year-old Wells Graham tries out the seat on DeKalb County Fire Rescue Engine 1 during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Julian (left) checks out the pump panel of DeKalb County Fire Rescue Engine 1 during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Colton Gross, 2, sits in the crew cab of Decatur Fire Rescue’s engine during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Fire Rescue Captain Bernard Tarplin with Quint 1 talks to visitors during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Matthew Justus and his son Logan get a tour of MARTA Police Department’s RRV (Rail Rescue Vehicle) from Special Operations Response Team Officer Ponder during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bartlett Tree Experts Crew Leader Taylor Pierson (center) and Arborist Representative Justin Bentley (right) talk with a visitor during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Soliyana sits on a riding mower during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lyon Riley, 4, sits behind the wheel of a Decatur police car during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brad Gross holds on to the bars on a Decatur police car window during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Fire Rescue Captain Gary Menard gives CPR tips to visitors during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mia Rashad and her children Amir and Serenity look at the Decatur Parks and Recreation Master Plan map during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out MARTA’s 1953 G.M.C. bus during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lucia Di Gesu spots her father on the outside camera while touring MARTA’s Mobile Command Center with Officer Essel during the city of Decatur’s Touch-A-Truck and Touch-A-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
