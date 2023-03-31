(PHOTOS) Dr. Gyimah Whitaker, Decatur’s new superintendent, holds meet-and-greet at Decatur High

Share

Decatur, GA — Around 30 people attended a meet-and-greet for City Schools of Decatur’s superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30. Whitaker spoke for 30 minutes, answered questions, and met with people individually. The school board expects to approve her contract in April, and Whitaker will take over as superintendent on July 1.

Here is a video of her Q&A with people in attendance:

Here are photos from the event:

