(PHOTOS) Dr. Gyimah Whitaker, Decatur’s new superintendent, holds meet-and-greet at Decatur High

Decatur, GA — Around 30 people attended a meet-and-greet for City Schools of Decatur’s superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30. Whitaker spoke for 30 minutes, answered questions, and met with people individually. The school board expects to approve her contract in April, and Whitaker will take over as superintendent on July 1.
Here is a video of her Q&A with people in attendance:
Here are photos from the event:
Superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker (left) talks with Decatur City Commissioner Lesa Mayer during a meet-and-greet hosted by City Schools of Decatur in the cafeteria at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker talks with Corey Bivens (center) and Lartesha Chaney from the Decatur Housing Authority during a meet-and-greet hosted by City Schools of Decatur in the cafeteria at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City Schools of Decatur Board Vice Chair Dr. Carmen Sulton introduces superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker during a meet-and-greet at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker answers a question during a meet-and-greet hosted by City Schools of Decatur in the cafeteria at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Around 30 people attended a meet-and-greet with superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker hosted by City Schools of Decatur in the cafeteria at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker speaks during a meet-and-greet hosted by City Schools of Decatur in the cafeteria at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker takes a question during a meet-and-greet hosted by City Schools of Decatur in the cafeteria at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Phil Cuffey, co-chair of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights asks superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker a question during a meet-and-greet hosted by City Schools of Decatur in the cafeteria at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Parent Kanika Sims listens as superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker answers her question during a meet-and-greet hosted by City Schools of Decatur in the cafeteria at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City Schools of Decatur Board Member Tasha White listens while questions are asked during a meet-and-greet with superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
