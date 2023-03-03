(PHOTOS) Film crews turn Decatur Square into Christmas wonderland … in March

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Film crews have been on the Decatur Square this week erecting a Christmas wonderland.

Decaturish was able to confirm the film is connected to an untitled Farrelly Brothers movie that was supposed to begin filming in the Atlanta area this month, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

In 2012, Variety reported that Fox bought a script for “Dear Satan” for the Farrelly Brothers. The premise?

“[The] story follows a 7-year-old girl who accidentally misspells ‘Santa’ and instead invites Satan to bring her a toy for Christmas,” Variety reported.

But trucks associated with the filming had “Paramount Pictures” written on the side of them. Members of the crew told a Decaturish photographer they were instructed not to identify the production, though they did confirm it is an untitled Farrelly Brothers movie.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish